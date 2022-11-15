Police: Man airlifted after son stabs him in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Medics airlifted a man to a local trauma center after his son stabbed him in a domestic dispute in northwest Miami-Dade late Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The stabbing happened just after 4:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of Northwest 61st Street, which is just off Milam Dairy Road, northwest of Miami International Airport.

The crime scene is part of a large industrial area.

Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, said the victim was stabbed in the torso. Thomas did not know the man’s condition as of early Tuesday evening.

A woman who tried to break up the fight was also hurt and was treated on scene, Thomas said.

Officers sustained minor injuries as they attempted to take the suspect, who confronted police with a knife, into custody, he said.

Police haven’t identified the suspect or victim as of Tuesday evening.