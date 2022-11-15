Teenage couple charged as adults in connection with Miami Gardens stabbing

Lennae Thomas, 15, and Jamari Lamar Tillman, 17, are charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A teenage couple is now being charged as adults in connection with a stabbing that occurred in August in Miami Gardens.

Lennae Thomas, 15, and Jamari Lamar Tillman, 17, are charged with attempted murder in the first degree.

The incident was reported Aug. 12 in the 17900 block of Northwest 40th Court.

According to their arrest reports, the victim’s cousin told police that she was laying on the couch when she heard Thomas and Tillman speaking outside the home.

She said Thomas then let her boyfriend, Tillman, inside the home and said, “Come on, come on, come here and get him.”

The victim’s cousin then heard the victim screaming for help.

According to the arrest reports, the cousin went to the victim’s room and saw Thomas holding her cousin down as Tillman stabbed him with a knife.

The victim’s cousin pushed Tillman off the victim and the couple ran out of the home, authorities said.

Police said another witness tried to stop them, but Tillman punched him in the face.

First responders arrived at the home a short time later to find the victim sitting on a chair as his mother applied pressure to a stab wound on his chest.

The victim was then transported to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital for treatment.

Thomas and Tillman were arrested that same day but refused to speak with detectives without an attorney present. A motive has not yet been released.

Police said they were both booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center.

The state has since decided to charge both suspects as adults and they appeared in bond court on Tuesday.

Both are currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

Their arraignment hearings are scheduled for next week.