Pembroke Pines teacher who makes learning fun with dance moves, goes viral

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines teacher has gone viral for her dance moves.

Emily Alers has amassed nearly three-million views on TikTok with her video, showing her teaching the A,B,C’s to her kindergarten students at Palm Cove Elementary.

She dances to a kid favorite, “Gracie’s Corner.” Alers joked that she swears she “has more fun than her kids!”