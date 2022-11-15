78º

Flu season includes the simultaneous spread of other respiratory viruses

Andrew Perez, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Dr. Joshua Lenchus said Broward Health is "on alert" amid an increase in cases of respiratory viruses around the country and other parts of the world.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Pediatricians around the country have been on the lookout for fevers, coughs, and sore throats as patients face more risks during this flu season.

Dr. Joshua Lenchus, the chief medical officer of Broward Health, said his team is “sort of on alert” as several respiratory illnesses are circulating simultaneously.

The latest list includes the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV; the parainfluenza virus, or HPIV; and the metapneumovirus, or HMPV.

This is all while the respiratory adenoviruses, the coronaviruses, the rotavirus, and the norovirus are also a threat.

There was an early increase in seasonal influenza activity over the week ending Nov. 5, and the southeastern states were reporting the highest levels of activity in the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Florida’s latest positivity rate for flu was increasing in Broward County, according to the Florida Department of Health’s latest report. The rate was not changing in Miami-Dade County.

Lenchus encouraged residents to take aggressive steps to protect themselves — including getting both the influenza vaccine and the COVID-19 booster.

Other preventive measures include hand washing, wiping down frequently touched surfaces, and wearing a face mask when indoors.

County flu and influenza-like illness activity trend (FDLE)

As cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus increase in other parts of the country, Broward Health issues a warning to parents and urge vaccinations and proper hygiene.

Andrew Perez is a South Florida native who joined the Local 10 News team in May 2014.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

