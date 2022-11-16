Family, MDPD pleading for information in case of man found dead in shower

Family members and Miami-Dade police are asking for help solving the death of James Alston.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Family members of James Alston, who was found dead in his shower with blunt force injuries in October, are pleading for the public’s help in solving his killing.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, the 31-year-old was discovered by his roommate bloodied and bruised, according to family members.

Alston’s roommate told him to go take a shower, family members said. That’s where he was found unresponsive.

The two lived at the Princeton Groves Apartments, located at 25151 SW 130th Ave. in southwest Miami-Dade.

Family members have no information on who assaulted him or where and why he was beaten.

“I cannot imagine how he was able to walk away and walk home so badly injured and no one knows anything and is not willing to tell what happened to my brother,” Trienice Alston, the victim’s sister, said at a news conference Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 305-471-2400 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.