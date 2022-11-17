3 US Customs agents shot while approaching suspected smuggling boat

Officials have confirmed that several U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have been shot while responding to a human smuggling incident off the coast of Puerto Rico.

CABO ROJO, Puerto Rico. – Three agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection were shot Thursday morning off the coast of Puerto Rico, Local 10 News has learned.

Around 8 a.m., agents with the specialized Air and Marine Operations unit were responding to a suspected smuggling boat that was about 14 miles off the coast of Cabo Rojo when authorities said there was an exchange of gunfire.

CBP officials confirmed that the agents were airlifted to a trauma center in Puerto Rico with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The incident is under investigation.

No other details were immediately released, including from where the migrant boat originated.

Local 10 has been embedded with AMO agents in South Florida over the last year to see the work they do protecting Florida’s coastline and conducting rescue operations.

Earlier this month, agents spoke with Local 10 about the surge of migrants and smugglers that continue to head to South Florida from Cuba, the Caribbean and the Bahamian islands.