Deputies: Man fled from deputy in Florida Keys, said he was ‘having a bad day’

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old man from Tavernier was arrested Wednesday night after fleeing from a deputy, authorities announced on Thursday.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, Ronald Anthony Bennett was driving a GMC pickup truck in the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 shortly after 9 p.m. when he was clocked doing 71 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Linhardt said a deputy tried to pull him over near Mile Marker 90, but Bennett increased his speed and fled from the deputy.

According to authorities, Bennett eventually turned onto Woods Avenue and then Gardenia Street where he stopped.

Linhardt said Bennett admitted to fleeing from the deputy and said he was “having a bad day.”

His alleged actions only made his day worse as Bennett was arrested on a charge of fleeing and eluding.