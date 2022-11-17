Miami-Dade police urge shoppers to ‘work together’ in reporting crime as holiday season nears

KENDALL, Fla. – Miami-Dade police and county officials gathered at Dadeland Mall Thursday informing shoppers about their yearly holiday crime initiative.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Martinez told Local 10 News that law enforcement will be out early and often as the holiday season approaches.

“We will be collaborating with our fellow law enforcement agencies, and you will feel our presence out there,” said Martinez.

As the holiday shopping season begins, uniformed and uniformed officers will be watching closely patrolling all our major local malls and shopping centers.

“To target crimes inside and outside the mall as well, we have a lot of vehicle burglaries and people are watching when you go back to your car with all your bags,” said MDPD Officer Javier Vega.

MDPD Lieutenant Joel Bello is urging the public to observe and report any criminal activity.

“We need the public’s cooperation,” said Bello. “We’re at our best when we work in unison with the community.”

Police also reminded shoppers about what they can do to keep from becoming a target.

“Be cognizant of your surroundings, take care of the purchases that you buy, if you see anything suspicious, please call 305-471-8477 or 911,” said Martinez.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was also in attendance for the meeting and urged shoppers to keep their belongings close to them.

“Police are advising that if shoppers have a purse, carry it close to their body or keep a money bag and to keep valuables in the trunk not out in the open,” said Levine Cava.