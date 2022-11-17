Police chase ends in Florida City

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect is believed to have been taken into custody Thursday morning following a police chase in Miami-Dade County.

The chase ended in the area of U.S. 1 and Southwest 348th Street in Florida City.

Cellphone video taken from the parking lot of a nearby McDonald’s shows numerous police officers surrounding the driver’s side door of the offending vehicle.

It’s unclear what led to the chase, however Local 10 News received reports that the driver fired at officers during the pursuit.

No details were immediately released by police.

