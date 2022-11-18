FDLE: Miami woman stole over $185,000 of victim’s retirement payments

MIAMI – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service arrested a Miami woman for her role in redirecting payments from the Florida Retirement System and sending them to her own personal bank account, authorities announced Friday.

Investigators identified the woman as 48-year-old Shonnekia Scott.

According to a news release, the FDLE and USPIS conducted a three-year investigation into Scott, who they said redirected FRS retirement payments of $185,558.27 over a 12-year period.

Authorities said the investigation began at the request of FRS and included their collaboration throughout the case.

The news release said Scott was initially asked to help a friend set up FRS retirement fund payments after the death of Florence Kimbell Edwards, the spouse of a former state employee.

Investigators said Scott agreed to help Edwards’ stepson arrange the payments, but instead rerouted the pension payments to her personal account.

According to authorities, the fraud scheme included “posing as the deceased, creating two fraudulent power of attorney documents, opening different bank accounts and setting up a post office box to conceal the fraud.”

FDLE opened its investigation in June of 2019. The case was sent to a federal grand jury. The grand jury indicted Scott on Nov. 8.

Scott will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Florida.

She is charged with three counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft.