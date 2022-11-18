Juvenile shot in leg in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured Thursday.

According to authorities, the shooting was reported at 7:51 p.m. in the 19400 block of Southwest 58th Manor.

Police said the victim, identified only as a juvenile male, and the suspect were involved in an altercation that resulted in the victim being shot in the leg.

Police said the shooter fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.

“Detectives are examining evidence and continuing the investigation to determine the suspect’s identity,” the Pembroke Pines Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities said the victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 954-431-2200, email tips@ppines.com, or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.