Miami Marlins hand out 1,000 meals, turkeys for 14th annual Thanksgiving distribution

MIAMI – With the holiday spirit in full effect, the Miami Marlins are making sure families have something on the table for Thanksgiving.

Local 10 News’ Hatzel Vela visited loanDepot Park where the Marlins gave out meals and a 10-pound turkey to 1000 families on Friday.

This is the 14th year of the Marlins Thanksgiving distribution event.

The goal according to the Marlins is to “make sure that Thanksgiving is a good one for so many people.”

Marlins Right Fielder Avisail Garcia said he is proud to give back and be part of this tradition.

“I think it’s important for the players and for the team to give back to the community,” said Garcia. “I live here so I feel so proud and happy.”

Event organizers said that all the meals were given out to the public, but the event is expected to return in 2023.