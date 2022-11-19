77º

Police investigating after 12-year-old shot, injured in Homestead

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot on Saturday in Homestead, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around noon near the 400 block of Southwest 8th Avenue.

According to authorities with the Homestead Police Department, the shooting occurred between the occupants of two vehicles.

Police said the boy was located at the 400 block of Southwest 4th Street after being dropped off by one of the vehicles involved in the shooting suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said the boy was airlifted to Kendall Regional Trauma Center and is in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

