2 dead, 1 injured in triple shooting outside Allapattah restaurant

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a crime scene outside of a Miami bar and grill overnight following a triple shooting that left two men dead and a third person hospitalized.

The deadly incident happening just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday near La Neuva Banana on northwest 36th Street and 22nd Avenue Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

Officers first received alerts from two separate ShotSpotter devices which detect the sound of gunfire.

After arriving, paramedics found three people who had been shot, including one man who died on-scene, another man, who died at the hospital, plus a third person who was injured and taken to Ryder Trauma Canter at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Detectives spent hours at the scene, focusing much of their attention on this a parking lot where several evidence markers were spotted lining the ground.

It is still not clear who fired off the deadly shots or what led up to the overnight shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.