MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A rescue at sea has a group of seven divers grateful to be alive.

They had been stranded in the middle of the ocean, near Key Biscayne.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a distress call of seven divers missing on Saturday.

Rescue crews spotted the divers about six miles east of Government Cut.

After the rescue, crews shared photos of the happy and relieved divers safely onboard the vessel.

The group was brought back to land, and no injuries were reported.