A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car that did not stop.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car that did not stop.

It happened late Saturday night along Bird Road and Southwest 97th Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Local 10 News’ cameras captured a tarp covering the victim’s body while still at the scene.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the suspect may have been driving a black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is urged to contact FHP or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.