72º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Police respond to man barricaded inside Little Havana apartment

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County, Little Havana
Authorities responded to reports of a man who barricaded himself inside a Miami apartment Sunday morning.

MIAMI – Authorities responded to reports of a man who barricaded himself inside a Miami apartment Sunday morning.

The scene was located along Northwest 14th Avenue near loan Depot park in Little Havana.

Crime scene tape blocked off much of the area as heave police activity was observed throughout the morning.

There were a number of marked and unmarked City of Miami police officers and detectives working the scene, as well as a SWAT unit.

According to authorities, the man who barricaded himself is a suspect in a case of a person who was grazed by a bullet in the hand.

A firetruck and EMS officials were at the scene on standby while officers attempted to get the man to safely surrender.

Police could be heard over a loud speaker telling the man to come out and with his hands up.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as details are made available.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

email

facebook

twitter