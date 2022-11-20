Police respond to man barricaded inside Little Havana apartment

Authorities responded to reports of a man who barricaded himself inside a Miami apartment Sunday morning.

The scene was located along Northwest 14th Avenue near loan Depot park in Little Havana.

Crime scene tape blocked off much of the area as heave police activity was observed throughout the morning.

There were a number of marked and unmarked City of Miami police officers and detectives working the scene, as well as a SWAT unit.

According to authorities, the man who barricaded himself is a suspect in a case of a person who was grazed by a bullet in the hand.

A firetruck and EMS officials were at the scene on standby while officers attempted to get the man to safely surrender.

Police could be heard over a loud speaker telling the man to come out and with his hands up.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as details are made available.