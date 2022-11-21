First responders in Tamarac locate missing 8-year-old girl

Authorities in Broward County are searching for a missing child.

TAMARAC, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County mobilized quickly on Monday while searching for a missing child.

Tamarac police said officers were responding to a search and rescue operation for a missing 8-year-old child.

Assisting in the search were Broward Sheriff’s deputies, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Tamarac Fire, along with Tamarac police.

They responded to the 5000 block of Island Club Drive in Tamarac.

A dive team and K9 unit were also called to the scene.

Thankfully, authorities said the girl was located early Monday evening and was being reunited with her family.

BSO is handling the investigation, authorities said.