77º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

First responders in Tamarac locate missing 8-year-old girl

Jenise Fernandez, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Tamarac, Broward County
Authorities in Broward County are searching for a missing child.

TAMARAC, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County mobilized quickly on Monday while searching for a missing child.

Tamarac police said officers were responding to a search and rescue operation for a missing 8-year-old child.

Assisting in the search were Broward Sheriff’s deputies, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Tamarac Fire, along with Tamarac police.

They responded to the 5000 block of Island Club Drive in Tamarac.

A dive team and K9 unit were also called to the scene.

Thankfully, authorities said the girl was located early Monday evening and was being reunited with her family.

BSO is handling the investigation, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jenise Fernandez joined the Local 10 News team in November 2014. She is thrilled to be back home reporting for the station she grew up watching. Jenise, who is from Miami and graduated from Florida International University, also interned at Local 10 while she was in college.

email

facebook

twitter