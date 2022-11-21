Off-duty Miami-Dade police officer accused of driving drunk in squad car

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – An off-duty Miami-Dade police officer was arrested in Hollywood Sunday after police said he was drunk behind the wheel of a marked cruiser.

Officer Leopold Louis, 42, on the force since 2017, is now suspended with pay, according to his employer.

He faces charges of first-offense drunken driving, DUI with property damage and leaving the scene of a crash with an unattended vehicle or property.

“This officer placed the public in danger in the same vehicle that the community has entrusted as a symbol of protection,” MDPD Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez said in a statement to Local 10 News. “I will not tolerate any representative of the Miami-Dade Police Department to jeopardize the community’s trust. We will allow the Hollywood Police Department to conduct their investigation with complete transparency and have complete faith in the judicial process.”

Louis was being held in the Broward Main Jail.

Police did not provide additional details. Local 10 News has requested Louis’ arrest report.