Rodent droppings found in bread crumbs, on flour container at Miami restaurant

Below is a list of places that had either rodent, roach and/or fly issues inside their establishments last week.

Most of the places mentioned were ordered shut by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, however the Department has discretion.

All the places that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

**XIXON

2101 SW 22ND STREET(CORAL WAY)

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 11/15/22

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Dry storage area: approximately 20+ rodent droppings inside the containers with bread crumbs stored inside.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed in a dry storage room next the walk in cooler approximately 6+ rodent droppings on top of a closed container with sugar, approximately 15+ rodent droppings on top of a closed container with bread crumbs, approximately 20+ rodent droppings inside the containers with bread crumbs stored inside, approximately 5+ rodent droppings on top of a closed containers with chocolate chips, approximately 6+ rodent droppings on top of a closed container with almond flour, approximately 15+ rodent droppings on top of a closed container with flour, approximately 60+ rodent droppings on top of a cardboard box with utensils next to the container with flour, approximately 50+ rodent droppings underneath the shelf, approximately 20+ rodent droppings inside bus tubs with vacuum seal wraps, 4 rodent droppings on Ziploc bags stored on a shelf, 30+ rodent droppings on unwrapped single service lids inside a bus tubs. On the other shelf in the dry storage room: approximately 30+ rodent droppings on top of sealed boxes with corn starch, approximately 15+ rodent droppings inside a storage container with sealed bags of lentils.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Walk in freezer. Dry storage area: 50+ rodent droppings underneath the shelf , rice and beans on the floor.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Dry storage area: containers with sugar, chocolate chips, flour soiled with rodent droppings.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles. All reach in coolers in front of the cook line.”

“Cutting board has cut marks and is no longer cleanable. By the steam table, long cutting board.”

“Hole in or other damage to wall. Observed in the dry storage area, gap between the wall and the the ceiling by the walk in cooler and walk in freezer.”

“No hand washing sign provided at a hand sink used by food employees. Front counter.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification. Andrea Orduna, current active manager, 17 years working at the location.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

“No hand wash sink for employees. In the new prep/bakery area.”

***BO BO CHINESE TAKE OUT

6839 SUNSET STRIP

SUNRISE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 11/14/22

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live rodent present. Observed 1 live rodent in kitchen crawling up pipes behind hood range.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 4 droppings behind stored boxes in kitchen across from cook line. 3 droppings under storage shelf with to go containers and condiments next to walk in cooler in room next to kitchen. 2 droppings behind reach in chest freezer in storage located next to walk in cooler. Room next to kitchen. 10 droppings at front counter on shelf where to go boxes are stored.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach on floor in front of 3 compartment sink.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw shelled eggs over washed onions in walk in cooler.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature when stored in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed raw chicken over raw shrimp in reach in freezer next to 3 compartment sink in kitchen.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed cooked chicken prepared more than 24 hours not date marked. Operator properly date marked.”

***LA PALMA RESTAURANT

6091 SW 8TH STREET

WEST MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 11/14/22

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed in the kitchen nearby the main cook line by the prep sink: sewage backing up from the floor drain after washing hands at the hand washing sink. Observed plumber arrived, the drains are working properly no back up sewage/wastewater on the floor.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed in the ware wash area: approximately 8+ small live flying insects flying around the hand washing sink and prep table, 2 live small flying insects resting on a table with a trash receptacle attached underneath by the walk in cooler, 4 live small insects flying by the walk in shelf with seasonings, approximately 8+ live flying insects flying around a shelf by the microwave at the coffee/drink station, and 3 live flying insects by the mop sink.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Can opener blade, ware wash area.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for employee hired more than 60 days ago.”

***PIZZA STOP

8275 PINE ISLAND ROAD

TAMARAC

ORDERED SHUT 11/15/22

26 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 20 rodent droppings on top of dish machine next to 3 compartment sink in kitchen area.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed chlorine dish machine at 0 ppm.”

“Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles. Observed build up of old food debris, slime like and mold like substance on reach in cooler doors and gaskets at pizza station.”

“Accumulation of debris on exterior of ware washing machine.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed TCS foods held overnight in walk in greater than 41°F tomatoes (44F - Cold Holding); ham (45F - Cold Holding); capicola (45F - Cold Holding); penne pasta (45F - Cold Holding); spaghetti (45F - Cold Holding); raw chicken wings (45F - Cold Holding); raw chicken breast (45F - Cold Holding); milk (45F - Cold Holding).”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed TCS foods held overnight in walk in greater than 41°F tomatoes (44F - Cold Holding); ham (45F - Cold Holding); capicola (45F - Cold Holding); penne pasta (45F - Cold Holding); spaghetti (45F - Cold Holding); raw chicken wings (45F - Cold Holding); raw chicken breast (45F - Cold Holding); milk (45F - Cold Holding).”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed soda nozzles, soda nozzles holders and interior of soda nozzles at soda station with accumulated black mold like substance.”

“Clam/mussel/oyster tags not maintained in chronological order according to the last date they were served in the establishment.”

“Commercially processed ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food opened and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked after opening. Observed ricotta cheese opened from 11/13 not date marked per operator.”

***LOS PINCHOS

1940 HOLLYWOOD BLVD.

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 11/14/22

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. front counter- observed approximately 15 live flying insects flying around hand washing sink and landing on limes,and cilantro sauce. Cilantro sauce was protected with lid and limes was with zest intact. Main kitchen container at exit door- observed approximately 25 live flying insects landing on raw onions with skin and not peeled. Main kitchen 3 compartment sink area- observed 5 live Flying insects flying around hand washing sink.”

“Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Toxic substance/chemical on premise that is not required for the operation of establishment. Front counter- observed employee with spray bottle of OFF insect repellent over cilantro sauce. Repellent warning label says harmful if swallowed. Do to public receiving Togo containers and opening container lids and then touching ready to eat foods without correctly hand washing can be harmful to public health.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed all hand washing sink being blocked by trash cans.”

“Toxic substance/chemical on premise that is not required for the operation of establishment. Front counter- observed employee with spray bottle of OFF insect repellent spraying over cilantro sauce to discard live flying insects. Repellent warning label says harmful if swallowed. Do to public receiving Togo containers and opening container lids and then touching ready to eat foods without correctly hand washing can be harmful to public health.”

***CHATEAU BLEAU RESTAURANT

1111 PONCE DE LEON BLVD.

CORAL GABLES

INSPECTION DATE 11/18/22

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

NOT ORDERED SHUT(DEPARTMENT DISCRETION)

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately five dry droppings on dishwasher machine at kitchen.”

“Food-contact surfaces in contact with time/temperature control for safety food not cleaned at least every four hours. Observed shredded soiled.”

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed equipment for oxygen packaging soiled.”

“Accumulation of debris on exterior of ware washing machine.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Cutting board soiled. Can opener.”

“Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles. Handles soiled.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Cook line.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***GALLITO’S CAFE & GRILL

2100 NW 36TH STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 11/17/22

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

NOT ORDERED SHUT(DEPARTMENT DISCRETION)

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 5 dead roaches under bar area in back of restaurant and one dead roach in plastic cooler under bar. Operator began cleaning up dead roaches.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin at bar area.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed plantains (100F - Hot Holding), as per operator item was cooked and placed on steam table approximately one hour ago. Operator turned up heat on steam table.”