South Florida food giveaways providing Thanksgiving meals for those in need

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As we enter the holiday season, it’s important to remember all the things that we’re thankful for.

It’s also important not to forget the many people in South Florida that may not be as fortunate.

On Monday, Local 10 News visited food giveaway locations where the morning downpour did not keep the Thanksgiving turkeys from going home.

In Miami Gardens, Farm Share organized an event at the Betty T Ferguson Rec Center.

The Progressive Firefighters Association was also on hand to help.

Monday’s goal was to hand out as many turkeys, fresh produce and non-perishable canned good as possible.

For those wondering if there is a need, organizers told Local 10 News cars were already lined by 4:30 a.m. for the 10 a.m. event.

“The joy on their faces when they pull up is unmatched, and it’s great opportunity to be able to give back to the community,” said Miami Gardens Councilmember Robert Stephens.

The South Florida community, whether in Miami-Dade or Broward County, that is still reeling from the grip of a pandemic and now dealing with record high inflation.

“People are still having a hard time so it’s a blessing for us first responders to be able to bless others in the community as well,” said Progressive Firefighters Association President Keith Bell.

Further north in Fort Lauderdale was a similar set up, where the rain also made a cameo but folks were able to grab and go their traditional Thanksgiving Day meals.

The target at that event was the homeless population.

The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust had a summer census that showed sheltered and unsheltered homelessness is up 11 percent from this time last year.

They believe the housing crisis, inflation, COVID-19 and a migrant inflow have created the perfect storm.