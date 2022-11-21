Video shows thieves preying on a shopper in Broward County, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A video shows the two thieves who followed a 76-year-old victim to steal her purse as she was distracted shopping, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office release on Monday.

The victim had her iPhone, credit cards, her checkbook, and other personal items, deputies said in a statement after releasing copies of the surveillance video.

The victim told deputies that she was shopping for children’s slippers, pajamas, and a new pillow when the thieves found an opportunity to steal her purse, according to deputies.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.