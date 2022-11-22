800 Thanksgiving turkeys given away in Miami-Dade

Organizers gave away more than 800 turkeys in the annual "Feast for the Streets" Thanksgiving event.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Groups held an annual pre-Thanksgiving drive-thru turkey giveaway in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday, giving away 800 birds.

Miami-Dade Corrections, High Power Society, SouthPromo.com, Urban League of Greater Miami, and Demesmin and Dover Law Firm hosted the third annual “Feast for the Streets” giveaway at Gwen Cherry Park.

Organizers said with skyrocketing food costs, many families were left with concerns over how to afford a full Thanksgiving dinner.

The event’s aim is to alleviate that burden.

By 12:30 p.m., around 100 turkeys were left ahead of a final 2 p.m. distribution.