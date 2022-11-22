Authorities seaching for 30-year-old missing man from Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 30-year-old Oakland Park man.

According to detectives, Zachary Mitchell was last seen around 11 p.m., Monday near the 5200 block of North Dixie Highway.

Mitchell is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey shorts and a white hat.

Anyone with information on Mitchell’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-4357.