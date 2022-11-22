Caught on camera: Group carjacks 82-year-old man at gas station, BSO seeks suspects

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are searching for a group caught on camera carjacking an 82-year-old man at a Lauderdale Lakes gas station earlier this month.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Miranda Grossman said on Nov. 5, a group of five males approached the man at the RaceTrac gas station at 3290 W. Oakland Park Blvd. and told him his taillight was out.

When the man went to check, one of the suspects got in the driver’s seat, she said.

Grossman said the victim tried to pull suspect out of the car but he got pushed out, ending up on the ground as the suspect drove off in the man’s red Volkswagen Jetta.

The suspects in the video appear to be teenagers or young men.

The man suffered minor injuries, according to BSO.

Grossman said authorities recovered the vehicle in Fort Lauderdale, but the suspects remain on the loose.

The victim told detectives that one of the suspects “had a distinguishable limp in one of his legs,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.