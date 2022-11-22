Driver strikes man standing outside disabled vehicle in Pembroke Pines

Police in Pembroke Pines are investigating after a driver injured a man after crashing into his car on Monday night.

The incident happened along Pembroke Road just west of University Drive as a man who was outside out his disabled car was hit by a passing driver who police said was likely speeding.

Witnesses recorded video on their cell phones moments after they saw the driver crash into a car and hit the man standing outside of it.

The driver stopped at the scene of the crash but denies she is the one to blame.

In witness video, the victim can be seen on the ground, appearing to be in shock and injured.

At one point the woman accused of hitting the man tries to stand him up while others are heard screaming not to touch the victim, who still may be seriously hurt.

In the video, Pembroke Pines police could be seen blocking off the west bound lanes of Pembroke Road and within minutes, paramedics arrive to treat the man for his injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital soon after.

Pembroke Pines police officers have turned over the cell phone video to their traffic unit, who continue to investigate the crash.

The woman who hit the man and his car may soon be facing charges, police said.

Officials said the victim is expected to survive.