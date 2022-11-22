Families mourn Miami shooting victims as police continue search for gunman

A search is ongoing for the shooter who opened fire at a Miami restaurant and bar, killing two people and injuring a third.

One of the youngest victims caught up in the shooting was 18-year-old Josue Quintero, who family members say died while trying to save the life of his best friend.

It was early Sunday morning when gunfire broke out at the La Nueva Banana Grille on Northwest 36th Street and 21st Court.

A 911 call and a ShotSpotter alert tipped of Miami police officers to multiple rounds of gunfire.

When officers arrived they found three people had been shot.

Quintero was one of the two men fatally hit by bullets.

On a GoFundMe page honoring the teen’s life, his sister says:

“As a family, we are trying to be well but it is impossible. Our hearts are broken and we still do not understand why things happened but we are sure that there is a little angel in heaven, who will always take care of us.”

Local 10 News has learned the second man killed was 44-year old Marlon Javier Machado Chavez, who moved to the United States to provide a better life for his family.

On a separate GoFundMe page, a loved one says his wife and child had yet to make the move with him and now they’re in terrible grief over Chavez’s killing.

At the crime scene, detectives spent a considerable amount of time collecting clues in a back parking lot area, where multiple evidence markers could be spotted on the ground.

Investigators say the shooting happened outside of the business but so far officers have yet to release a motive.

A third shooting victim survived after being rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.