MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl nearly drowned in a pool on Tuesday night in Miramar.

According to Miramar Police Department, the home is located near the 200th block of Southwest 29th Court.

Authorities said the girl was transported to Memorial Miramar Hospital and is in critical condition.

Detectives have not said what led up to the near drowning.

Officials have not given any other information at this time.

This is a developing story.