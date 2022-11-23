FHP: 1 killed, 1 critical in crash outside Miccosukee casino

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed in a crash outside the Miccosukee Casino & Resort in west Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Lt. Alex Camacho, an FHP spokesperson, said a driver in a gray Honda sedan, traveling north on Krome Avenue, turned left into the path of a GMC pickup while trying to enter the casino.

The pickup truck broadsided the sedan, Camacho said, killing the passenger, a woman, and leaving the driver in critical condition.

The crash happened at around 7 a.m. Authorities haven’t publicly identified either of the victims.

The pickup truck driver wasn’t hurt, Camacho said.

Troopers are investigating the crash.