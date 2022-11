The suspect wanted for a quadruple murder in Oklahoma was captured Tuesday in South Florida.

Wu Chen was arrested in Miami Beach after his car was flagged by a tag reader.

Investigators say Chen held several people hostage at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma over the weekend before killing four of them execution-style.

A fifth person was also hurt but survived.

Authorities say all the victims were Chinese nationals and were familiar with Chen.