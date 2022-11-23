Police: Ex-Olympic boxer bought AK-47, threatened mass shooting at Miami gym

Police officers arrested Azea Augustama on Tuesday and jailed him in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI – Police arrested a former professional boxer Tuesday after they say he threatened to commit a mass shooting at a Miami gym, then purchased an AK-47 at an Opa-locka pawn shop.

Azea Augustama, 39, known as the “Haitian Hitman,” competed for Haiti at the 2008 Beijing Olympics as a light-heavyweight boxer.

He currently resides in North Miami and works as a personal trainer.

According to an arrest report, Augustama had his membership revoked at the BOXR Gym at 1310 NE First Ave. on Nov. 11 for getting into a verbal argument.

On Tuesday, after calling police asking to retrieve property from the gym, police said Augustama launched into a social media tirade.

Police said he posted a picture of the Parkland school shooter to his Instagram account, with a caption threatening to shoot a number of people, including one person he said accused him of “touch(ing) a girl,” as well as the gym itself.

Instagram post:

Police said he then sent a photo to someone of the person he got into an argument with at the gym, saying “he’s first when I get my gun or with something else first. (RIP)”

According to the report, Augustama then drove to Auto Pawn & Jewelry, located at 2170 Opa-locka Blvd., and placed a $150 deposit to buy an AK-47 rifle.

Police said they arrested him about three hours later.

Augustama faces two charges of written threats to commit a mass shooting and a charge of written threats to kill or cause bodily injury.

He was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.