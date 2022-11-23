Police: Man high on Molly shoots at friends in Miami’s Little Havana

MIAMI – Two victims accused Dayan Zerquera of shooting at them while he was allegedly under the influence of the illegal drug MDMA, better known as Molly or Ecstasy.

The victims, one who said they had been friends for about two years, were Zerquera’s guests at his apartment just across from the baseball stadium in Miami’s Little Havana, according to the arrest report.

Zerquera, 32, allegedly grabbed one of the victim’s guns, a 9mm Taurus G2C, early Sunday morning and said, “Make him disappear,” according to the arrest report.

The two victims were leaving his apartment shortly before 3 a.m. when Zerquera allegedly fired at them and a bullet grazed a victim’s right hand, according to the arrest report.

Police officers arrested Zerquera on Monday shortly before 12 p.m., near the intersection of Southwest 37 Avenue and Third Street, just east of Coral Gables. He appeared in Miami-Dade court on Tuesday.

Zerquera is a convicted felon. The Florida Department of Corrections released him from prison on Dec. 1, 2013, after serving three years in prison for attempted murder and armed robbery, records show.

Miami-Dade court records show Zerquera also has a history of arrests for cocaine possession that goes back to 2008. As of Tuesday night, he had two pending cases in Miami-Dade.

For the shooting in Little Havana, he was facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. In the second case, Zerquera was facing charges of cocaine possession and introducing a controlled substance to jail.

Location