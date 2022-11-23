Police: Man shoots at Miami-Dade landlord with spear gun

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A man appeared in Miami-Dade court on Tuesday after his landlord accused him of shooting at him with a spear gun in Opa-locka.

The landlord suffered injuries to the shin, knee, and hand during an exchange with Joel Cruz, according to the Opa-locka Police Department.

Police officers arrested Cruz, 42, on Monday at a home along Northwest 135 Street, next to the Marianitas Sisters Family Day Care and across from the Beacon College Prep, according to the arrest form.

The landlord, who was at a home with smaller structures in the backyard, told police officers that Cruz broke a window with a rock, damaged a grill with a brick, and the spear he shot missed him, according to the arrest form.

Records show Cruz is facing charges of aggravated battery, shooting or throwing a deadly missile, and criminal mischief.

