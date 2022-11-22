Woman accuses Miami-Dade neighbor of hitting her while stealing purse at gunpoint

SOUTH MIAMI HEIGHTS, Fla. – After appearing in Miami-Dade County court, Cavett Jean remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center held without bond on Tuesday.

A woman told police officers that right after she exited the stairs of her apartment building in Miami-Dade’s South Miami Heights neighborhood she ran into Jean, who demanded she hand over her purse.

Jean allegedly hit her in the face when she refused to, lifted his shirt to show her a gun, and said, “You better give me your stuff before I hurt you more,” the victim said, according to the arrest form.

The victim said she quickly gave him her purse shortly before 3:30 p.m., on Nov. 3, at the apartment building along Caribbean Boulevard, just west of South Dixie Highway, according to the arrest form.

When police officers arrested Jean on Monday, he was armed with a semiautomatic handgun, according to the arrest form. Records show Jean is facing charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and battery.

