A man was injured on Wednesday morning during an armed robbery in Miami.

MIAMI – A man was shot in the face and leg early Wednesday morning in Miami’s Liberty City.

According to the Miami Police Department, the man was the victim of an armed robbery near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Northwest 47 Street.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel took the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story.

