FHP: Fort Lauderdale man killed in I-595 crash

DAVIE, Fla. – A 53-year-old Fort Lauderdale man died in an overnight crash on Interstate 595 Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 12:30 a.m., a 24-year-old Miami Springs woman driving a sedan in the eastbound lanes of the highway, east of State Road 7, “failed to maintain a safe distance” and rear-ended the man’s SUV, causing the vehicle to overturn and the man to be ejected, troopers said.

Officials haven’t publicly identified the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

According to FHP, no criminal charges are expected to be filed.