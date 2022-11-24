Neighbors keeping watch after man tried breaking into elderly woman’s Miami Shores home

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – A frightening crime was caught on camera in Miami Shores. An elderly homeowner woke up to find someone trying to pry their way into her home.

Thankfully, the attempt failed, but the hunt is on for this suspect.

The 85-year-old woman asked for her identity to be concealed, but she showed Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa the rosary she believes saved her life.

It was just past midnight when surveillance cameras recorded the person trying to break into her home.

The intruder appeared to be a man wearing a backpack.

He was using what looked like a crowbar while trying to break in.

In the video, he tries her living room door and also tries the door to her bedroom, where she says she was praying for protection.

The octogenarian says she called her son, who was in another bedroom.

Seconds later, the trespasser was spooked away.

As for the woman, the long time Miami Shores resident says police responded quickly, but officers were not able to catch the man.

Now she is asking her neighbors to watch out.

And until then she says she’ll be praying for all and even for this man.