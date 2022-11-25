Coral Gables Hospital CEO killed in murder-suicide

The CEO of Coral Gables Hospital was reportedly killed in her home by her husband before he killed himself.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The chief executive officer of Coral Gables Hospital was shot and killed in a murder-suicide Wednesday.

Miami-Dade police confirmed the name of the woman as 61-year-old Maria Cristina Jimenez.

Police responded to the home of Jimenez and Antonio Mazzorana, 62, located in the 5700 block of Southwest 34th Street in the Schenley Park neighborhood near Coral Gables, at around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Mazzorana reportedly shot Jimenez before turning the gun on himself. Miami-Dade police confirmed the incident as a murder-suicide, but they have not released any further details.

According to trade publication South Florida Hospital News, Jimenez became CEO of the privately-owned hospital in 2017.

An Instagram post from Coral Gables Hospital in 2019 showed a photo of a smiling Jimenez at a luncheon where she was one of the nominees as Hispanic Advocate of the Year by Miami-Dade County’s Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board.