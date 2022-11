MARGATE, Fla. – Margate police searched for a missing, endangered teenage girl who was last seen early Friday morning.

Police said Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her home at 1105 E. River Drive just after 1:45 a.m.

Anivin is Black and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Margate police at 954-972-7111.