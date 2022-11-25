Some shoppers get an early jump on Black Friday, so what time do stores open?

They came by the dozens hoping to get a jumpstart on Black Friday the evening before.

MIAMI, Fla. – They lined up before the doors opened on Thanksgiving. They are the ultimate shoppers. They are the ones who could not wait until Black Friday.

A woman named Joyce was the first in line. We asked her if she was getting any flak because she was at the front of the line.

“No, everyone’s friendly so far,” she told us.

They came by the dozens waiting outside of the Brandsmart in Miami Gardens until it opened Thanksgiving at 4 p.m. and were ready to race for a good deal.

These early shoppers put the turkey on hold hoping to get their hands on some of the hottest items. AirPods, air fryers and big-screen televisions are at the top of their list.

The store manager told us some of the great deals just in case we were interested.

“You want a 32-inch Smart TV, starting at $78.88? How about a 65-inch 4K Roku TV for $298?”

Brandsmart was staying open until 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving and will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and close at 11 p.m.

Here are some other Black Friday hours.

Local Malls

Aventura Mall (19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura): Opens at 8 a.m. Friday and closes at 10 p.m. Check holiday hours here.

Broward Mall (8000 West Broward Blvd., Plantation): Opens at 7 a.m. Friday until 10 p.m. Check holiday hours here.

Coral Square (9469 W. Atlantic Blvd., Coral Springs): Opens at 6 a.m. Friday until 10 p.m. Check holiday hours here.

Dadeland Mall (7535 North Kendall Drive, Miami): Opens at 6 a.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Check holiday hours here.

Dolphin Mall (11401 NW 12th St., Miami): Opens at 8 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Check holiday hours here.

Galleria Mall (2414 East Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale): Opens at 8 a.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Check holiday hours here.

Miami International Mall (1455 NW 107th Ave., Doral): Opens at 6 a.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Check holiday hours here.

Sawgrass Mills Mall (1801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise): Opens at 6 a.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Check holiday hours here.

The Falls (8888 SW 136 St., Miami): Opens at 7 a.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Check holiday hours here.

Big Box Stores

(check local stores for times, hours may vary)

Best Buy opens at 5 a.m. Friday until 10 p.m.

Brandsmart opens at 6 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m.

Home Depot opens at 6 a.m. Friday until 9 p.m.

Lowe’s opens at 6 a.m. Friday through 10 p.m.

Target opens at 7 a.m. Friday until 10 p.m.

Walmart opens at 6 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m.