FHP troopers search for hit-and-run fugitive after Fort Lauderdale woman killed in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Fort Lauderdale woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Saturday around 9:35 a.m. along US-1 south of Plantation Bay Road when troopers said they were notified of “a person lying in the center grass median,” according to a press release.

According to authorities with the FHP, the woman was walking when she was struck by a pickup truck that left the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Flagler County Fire and Rescue.

Troopers said the vehicle that left the scene is a dark metallic gray or blue 2016 to 2018 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra pickup truck which should have heavy left front damage to the headlight assembly and the left fender area.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run crash is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP or 904-359-6572.

No other information was given at this time.