Miami police search for missing 66-year-old woman

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Robin Donald. (Miami Police Department)

MIAMI – City of Miami police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing on Friday afternoon.

According to police, Robin Donald was last seen in Miami’s Allapatah area.

Authorities said Donald is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs around 150 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a beige shirt and black pants.

Police are urging anyone that knows her whereabouts to please call Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

