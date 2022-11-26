Miami police search for missing 66-year-old woman

MIAMI – City of Miami police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing on Friday afternoon.
According to police, Robin Donald was last seen in Miami’s Allapatah area.
Authorities said Donald is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs around 150 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a beige shirt and black pants.
Police are urging anyone that knows her whereabouts to please call Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
We need assistance locating 66-year-old Robin Donald whoa has been reported missing from the Allapatah area. She is 5’11”, 150lbs, black hair,brown eyes and last seen wearing a beige shirt and black pants. If you know her whereabouts please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/MzlVawf3dE— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 25, 2022