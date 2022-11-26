Thousands of shoppers return for Black Friday sales at Aventura Mall

MIAMI – Thousands of shoppers were up bright and early for Black Friday sales at Aventura Mall.

In what many are calling the “Super Bowl of shopping” Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa spoke with many shoppers that were racing for massive discounts.

“I’m chasing like a little puppet behind them and they spend all my money,” said one shopper.

Crystal Rouhani, VP of marketing and business development at Aventura Mall, said that there have been double-digit increases in traffic in 2022.

“This is the year that people have come back full force,” said Rouhani.

While discounts may be big, nationwide and base prices for items like electronics, appliances and toys are up from last year.

Authorities also said that shopping centers like Aventura and Dolphin Mall are increasing police presence with additional undercover security staff included.

But just how good were the deals this year? It depends on who you ask.

One shopper said that JCPenny had a good luggage sale.

While others were asked, “have you found good deals?”

“Uh…not really,” said another customer.

DataWeave, an analytics company released the following information on pricing in 2022.

•Electronics and appliances were up 18% from 2021

•Toys had a 3% increase from 2021.

•Clothing had a 5% decrease compared to 2021.