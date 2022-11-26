Zoo Miami recognizes MDFR with flag presentation at Station 43

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Zoo Miami visited Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Station 43 on Saturday in honor of their outstanding service.

According to Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill, a flag was presented to fire crews in recognition of being “First Due at the Zoo” and first responders to any kind of emergency as well as providing enrichment to zoo animals.

“Whether it been fires, hurricanes, traumas, heat stroke or even animal injuries, they (MDFR) have always been there,” said Magill. “It has been an invaluable partnership.”

Magill said that 1 million guests visit Zoo Miami per year and they have been in partnership with MDFR for decades.

“There’s no way we can put into words the value we can put into that kind of relationship,” said Magill. “For us, it gives great pleasure to recognize them and understand how much we appreciate them.”

Video courtesy: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue