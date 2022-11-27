80º

2 people hospitalized after fire consumed Homestead mobile home

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

A mobile home went up in flames Sunday morning, leaving it completely gutted.

It happened along Southwest 187th Court and 344th Drive in Homestead.

Cell phone video from the scene showed the home barely recognizable.

Local 10 News’ cameras capturing fire rescue units leaving the Gold Coaster Mobile Home Park.

Miami-Dade police crime scene investigators also showed up to the scene.

First responders took two people to the hospital.

There has been no word yet from authorities on the cause of the fire.

