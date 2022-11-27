78º

Crash in Tamarac leaves 9 people injured, deputies say

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Yarden Ben-David , News Producer

Tags: Traffic, Broward County
BSO deputies are investigating a crash that left 9 people injured in Tamarac.

Tamarac, FLA – The Broward Sheriff’s Office and Tamarac Fire Rescue investigated a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Tamarac.

Deputies say 9 people were transported to local hospitals.

According to BSO, the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. near West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue.

The crash shut down several roads for hours, and motorists were asked to seek alternate routes.

People who live nearby, like David Athanasaw, say the intersection where this wreck occurred has seen its fair share of issues with frequent crashes.

“This is a popular intersection, a lot of people make left hand turns usually on the yellow or red light.” He said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating, but police have not confirmed any deaths at this time.

