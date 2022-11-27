Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Miramar

Authorities in Miramar are conducting a death investigation that is a result of a hit-and-run crash.

The investigation took place throughout most of Sunday morning.

A number of officers were observed taking over the area along Pembroke Road near South 65th Avenue.

Local 10 News’ cameras were rolling as officers set up crime scene tape, blocking off the area.

Investigators photographed the scene as they found shoes and other items scattered in the road.

A number of evidence markers could be seen on the ground near a body that was covered by a yellow tarp.

The body was later taken away from the scene by the medical examiner’s officer.

From above, investigators used drones to map out the scene.

What exactly happened is still unknown.

Authorities have yet to provide a description of the vehicle involved or say whether they are seeking any suspects.