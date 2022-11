A shooting was reported Sunday at FAMU's campus in Tallahassee.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – One person is dead and four others are injured following a shooting at Florida A&M University.

Police say the gunfire broke out Sunday at an outdoor basketball court on campus.

All of the victims are males, and one of the injured is a child.

The conditions of the victims range from minor to critical.

It’s unclear if the shooter has been caught, but police confirm there is no longer a threat to those on FAMU’s campus in Tallahassee.