Local News

Deputies respond to North Lauderdale home following reports of shooting

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Tags: North Lauderdale, Broward County
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police responded to a residential neighborhood in North Lauderdale on Monday afternoon to investigate a reported shooting.

Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicles were observed parked outside a home on the 8200 block of Southwest 4th Place.

Sky 10 was over the scene just after 5 p.m. and could see several deputies outside the home.

According to BSO, deputies were dispatched to the home after receiving reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, investigators did not locate a victim or a subject, but soon after they learned that a shooting victim had been taken to a nearby hospital.

The victim is listed in stable condition, according to BSO.

A BSO helicopter was circling above the scene but it is not known if authorities are searching for any subjects.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

About the Author:

Christian De La Rosa joined Local 10 News in April 2017 after spending time as a reporter and anchor in Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando and Panama City Beach.

