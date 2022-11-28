Police: Man charged after fatally shooting cousin while playing with revolver

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man is facing a first-degree manslaughter charge after fatally shooting his cousin while playing with a revolver at a Palmetto Bay apartment complex, according to Miami-Dade police.

Police said they responded to the Palmetto Station Apartments at 17945 SW 79th Ave. just after 2:30 a.m. last Wednesday and found Aldrin Josue Cevallos Endara, of southwest Miami-Dade, standing by the fifth-floor elevator “acting in a hysterial manner,” repeatedly stating “my cousin.”

According to an arrest report, first responders found 25-year-old Nicolas David Jaramillo Landazuri lying on the hallway floor near an apartment with a gunshot wound to his back.

Medics took him to Jackson South Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police entered the apartment and found a revolver with live cartridges on the bed, according to the report.

Detectives determined Cevallos Endara was handling the firearm in a “negligent manner” when he shot Jaramillo Landazuri in the back, the report states.

Cevallos Endara appeared in court Monday and was being held on a $25,000 bond.